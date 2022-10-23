Robert J. Hodgen III

Robert John Hodgen III (Bob) passed away on October 16, 2022 at the age of 79 after a brief illness.
Bob grew up in Lancaster, PA, graduating from Manheim Township High School. He started his career as a tool maker at various machines shops in the Lancaster area. In 1979, Bob started his own business, Hodge Tool Co., Inc., located in downtown Lancaster. Bob retired in 2000 and his son, Edward, took over the business.
Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman. Bob loved attending live music events, dancing, and watching Penn State football and wrestling.
Bob is survived by his longtime companion, Marty Buckwalter of Manheim, PA; his son, Edward and daughter-in-law, Lisa, of Lititz, PA; his daughter, Heather Hiltz, of Lancaster, PA, and his grandson, Brandon Graver of Altoona, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert John Hodgen, Jr. and Genevieve (Paparo) Hodgen.
Bob will be cremated and the family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hospice and Community Care The Essa Flory Center, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com