Robert J. Hazlett, 64, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Born in Havertown, Pennsylvania, Bob was the son of the late Robert and Joyce Hazlett and the late Nancy Hazlett. He was the loving husband of Debra Hazlett, whom he was married to for 40 years.
Bob graduated from Archbishop John Carroll High School and went on to earn a degree from Delaware County Community College and later attended the University of Denver. Bob built a successful career in the snack food and beef jerky industry that culminated in his ownership of Bronco Billy Beef Jerky with his business partner Evan Arndt.
In his spare time, Bob loved to be with his family. He was an avid sports fan and had a lifelong passion for Philadelphia sports. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, and hiking. He was happiest when spending time with family and friends at the beach in Sea Isle City, New Jersey. Bob was a member of St. James Catholic Church where he taught CCD classes. He also enjoyed coaching and umpiring youth sports such as baseball, basketball, football, soccer, and the Challenger Little League of Lancaster.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Dan Hazlett (Melissa Hazlett), Stephen Hazlett (Haley Hazlett); grandchildren: Hailey, Bryce, Ryan, and Connor who know him as "Bobby" and "Pop"; siblings: Gigi, Jim, Bill, Mike, Elise and Lynn. Bob will forever be "Uncle Bob" to his many nieces and nephews and "Poppa Haze" to his children's best friends.
Bob is preceded in death by his sister Karen.
Family and friends will be received from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, August 22, 2022 at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's memory may be made to Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com