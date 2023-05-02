Robert J. Hartman, Jr., 63 of Columbia, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023. He was the husband of Brenda Beck Hartman with whom he was married 30 years. Born in Columbia, he was the son of Robert J. Hartman, Sr. and Gilda Segro Hartman.
Bob graduated from Columbia High School Class of 1978, Millersville University Class of 1982 and Albright College in 2019 where he received his Bachelor's Degrees in Art and Business Administration respectively. He retired from R.R. Donnelley & Sons in 2019, after 35 years of service.
Outside of his family, Bob's true passion was hunting and the outdoors and he was a Life Member of the North American Hunting Club. He was an accomplished woodcarver and excelled in football, baseball and wrestling while at Columbia High School. His love of sports extended to coaching his sons while they were in their youth leagues playing baseball and football. In addition, Bob and Brenda were craft beer enthusiasts, visiting over 300 breweries over the years. He will be remembered by his family and many friends for his wonderful sense of humor and unforgettable laugh.
In addition to his wife and parents are his sons, Jacob R. and Matthew J. Hartman and his siblings, Mark W. Hartman, Catherine, wife of Phil Holt and Anne, wife of Robert Carnathan. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
A Time of Remembrance will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends may view at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday one hour prior to the service. At the request of the family do not send flowers. Instead, please consider a donation in Bob's memory to Hunt of a Lifetime (a non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling hunting and fishing related wishes of children 21 years and younger with life-threating illnesses) at www.huntforalifetime.org
