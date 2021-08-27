Robert J. Freiler, Sr., 87, of 132 Coral St., Lancaster, PA passed away on August 24, 2021. Bob was the loving husband of Josephine C. Giordano Freiler, with whom he was married for over 65 years. Son of the late Benjamin C. and Mary E. Arnold Freiler of Lancaster, he was a lifetime member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, (class of 1952). Bob spent most of his life working in the food industry. He was a grocery manager for Food Fair/Pantry Pride for almost 30 years, retiring from Giant Foods in 1996 as a night crew leader. He took 3 years of his life to serve in the U.S. Army, spending 28 months in Germany as a motor pool sergeant.
Surviving besides his wife are 4 children: daughter, Marie A. Marinucci (Robert) of Fredericksburg, PA, sons, Robert J., Jr. (Helen) of Suffolk, VA, Anthony J. (Carmen) of Columbia, PA, and Daniel L. (Kathleen) of Lancaster, PA; 6 grandchildren: Harry, Christopher, Justin, David, Catherine, and Benjamin; 2 great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Kendall, 7 step grandchildren, and 10 step great-grandchildren. Bob was the last of his immediate family. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Ben, and sisters, Betty, Peg, Pat, and Dot.
A mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday, August 31 at 11 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17603 with Father Metzger as Celebrant. A viewing will be held at the church from 10 AM until the time of mass. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Bausman. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church at the address above, or Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.