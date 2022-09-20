Robert J. Foster

Robert John Foster, "Bob," 74, of Ephrata, PA, died peacefully Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born October 25, 1947, in Syracuse, NY, to Eleanor and James Foster. He is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Barbara (Barb) Allmandinger Foster. His parents are both deceased, but still living are siblings Chuck (Nancy) Foster, Paul (Kathy) Foster, Joe (Mary Jo) Foster, Jane Peterson, and Tom (Celeste) Foster.
Bob attended Cornell University, graduating in 1969 with a B.S. in Agricultural Engineering. While at Cornell he participated in ROTC, and after graduation he served active duty in Korea. Marrying Barb in 1970, they were in Korea together for most of that service time.
Bob's entire working career was spent with New Holland North America and included different positions in three different states throughout his 40 years with the company. He retired from New Holland as a Product Support Administrator in 2009.
Over the years, Bob became known as someone who could repair most things, or figure it out. However, his first attempts were less than auspicious-just old enough to use tools, he "fixed" the family lawn mower. His father discovered this when he began to mow the lawn and the parts began falling off. Later, with a larger toolkit of knowledge, he shared his love of agriculture and of how things worked as a 4-H instructor of woodworking, electricity, and model rocketry.
Always willing to serve, he continued to use his skills in his church and community throughout his life, serving as a trustee at First Church in Ephrata for the past 27 years in various leadership positions and regularly serving on the church tech team as a camera operator for many years. He has continued delivering for Meals On Wheels and serving on the Ephrata Fair Tent City Team as Co-Chair of the vegetable, fruits, and nuts tent, even to the end.
Having traveled much of the US with his job, in retirement Bob was able to complete his goal of visiting all fifty states. Bob and his wife Barb enjoyed several specially planned trips along with ongoing visits to see their children and grandchildren around the country to complete this goal. Their children are daughters, Susan Kelly of Dunn, NC, and Julie Smoker of Ephrata, PA, and son, Mike (Luann) of Newberg, OR. Bob is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Dara, Kira, Abby, Jacob, Nathan, Esther, Luci, Malakai, Noah, Titus, and Rachael.
The funeral service will be on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church Street, Ephrata. Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. with the service following at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Ephrata, PA.
Burial at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be at the family's convenience.