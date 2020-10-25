Robert J. Fisher, 93, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 following a brief illness. He was the husband of the late Shirley M. Fisher who passed away on June 8, 2020. He was born in Watsontown, son of the late Gertrude Fisher. Robert was a defense contractor for the Federal Government before his retirement in 1997. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving during WWII, and enjoyed reading and watching TV.
He is survived by one son: Duke J. (Rhonda) Fisher, Lexington, KY, and one daughter: Melissa F. (James) Brown, Willow Street. One granddaughter: Gillian, and one sister. He was preceded in death by two sisters.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
