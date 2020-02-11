Robert J. Fesko, 92 years and 5 months, made his journey to heaven on February 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He lived at Pleasant View Retirement Community in Manheim, Pennsylvania for the past 12 and a half years. Prior to that he lived in Lititz, Pennsylvania and Lavonia, Michigan.
Robert was born in Jolliet, Illinois on August 23, 1927; son of the late Joseph and Anna (Lazor) Fesko.
Robert was an excellent athlete in his earlier years. He played football in High School and at the University of Pittsburgh. While playing baseball in his early twenties, he was called up to the major league Cardinals Team; but due to his age, he was told he would be too old until he finished training. Robert was an avid golfer and played in five Pro-Am Tournaments. Here was two; Torrey Pines in California with Calvin Peete and Joe Garagiola Tournament in Houston, Texas. He enjoyed skiing and skied until he was 66. Robert's other passion was being at or watching the Indianapolis 500.
During World War II, Robert served his country while in the Navy. Most of his career, Robert spent working in the auto industry as Director of Human Resources, first with Ford Motor Company, then with Chrysler Corporation. In the late 1980's, he was called out of retirement to work at Ford New Holland which brought him to Lancaster County Pennsylvania.
Robert is survived by his wife, Carol, with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage on October 9, 2019. Robert has two sons; Gregory husband to Linda of Billings, Montana and Jeffrey husband to Roxanne of Maumee, Ohio; both of whom he was so proud of and loved. He is survived by his step children; Heidi Gardner wife of Kurt, Scott Reeder, and Heather Reeder. Robert is also survived by 11 grandchildren; Amanda Fesko, Christian Fesko, Cassandra Fesko, Jennifer Vanyo, Matthew Fasnaugh, Lyndsay Morgan, Adam Gardner, Dustin Reeder, Jacob Reeder, Bleu Miller, and Ethan Miller. He has three great-grandchildren; Hudson Morgan, Harper Morgan, and Caylee Reeder. He also leaves behind his much-loved sister, Shirlee Carr of Indianapolis, IN and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Speedwell Heights Brethren in Christ Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, PA. A visitation will be held from 9:30AM with services beginning at 9:45AM. Interment will be held privately by the family at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mt. Hope Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, PA 17545 or to the Speedwell Heights Brethren Church Mission Fund.
Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven has been entrusted with services. To extend online condolences visit: www.grabowskifuneralhome.com
