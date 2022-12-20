Robert J. Devosa, 69, of East Petersburg, PA, passed away after a short illness on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care. He was attended by his loving wife and his cat Gypsy. Born in Kearney, NJ, he was the son of the late Helen (Smera) and Louis Devosa. He was the husband of Yvonne M. Russo-Devosa with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage this summer.
He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. Bob was a graduate of Millersville University where he received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration and was inducted into the Delta Mu Delta National Honor Society. He was a member of the East Petersburg Sportsman's Association, the Knights of Columbus, and a founding member of the Lancaster County Youth Aid Panel. Robert served on both the East Petersburg and Manheim Township panels for 29 years. He also was an instructor of the Pennsylvania State Game Commission Hunter Safety courses to county youth for 30 years. Robert and his wife were Catholic Charities foster parents for 10 years to 7 foster children.
In addition to his wife, he is survived his brother, Stephen Devosa, of Vernon, NJ as well as many nieces and nephews and his beloved cats Gypsy and Athena.
Friends will be received by Robert's family on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 2PM-4PM and 6PM-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA. There will be a second viewing on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 9:30AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Friday, December 23rd at 9:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to East Petersburg Sportsman's Association, 2897 Graystone Road, East Petersburg, PA 17520.
