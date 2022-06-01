Robert J. Butler passed away on May 26, 2022. Bob was born to the late Paul and Mable (Evon) Butler in Fairfield, CT. After graduating from the UCONN, he met his wife of almost 50 years, Sally Holden Butler.
Bob proudly served in the United States Army and served in Korea during peace time and then transitioned to the Army Reserves.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Ginger A. Martin and her husband Kevin of Manheim, many nieces and nephews, and his faithful companion dog Zoie.
In addition to his wife, Sally, Bob is preceded in death by his brothers Tom and Paul Butler as well as his sister, Lois Butler.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551 at 10am.
