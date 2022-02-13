Robert J. Brown, 73, of New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
He was the husband of Lucille (Luci) Good Brown. Born in Chester, PA, he was the son of Carol Crystle Brown of Alachua, FL, and the late Robert J. Brown.
Robert was a graduate of Sun Valley High School and Cheyney University. He retired from Aggregate Hauling, Inc. in 2012 after 25 years as owner-operator. Prior to that, he had worked as an automotive editor for Chilton Book Co. in Radnor, PA, and as the Director of Transportation for Victor F. Weaver, Inc., New Holland, PA.
Robert was a member of Bangor Episcopal Church where he formerly served as Senior Warden and a member of the Vestry. He was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are three sisters, Lynn, wife of Eric Wagner of Calabash, NC, Nita Brown of Alachua, FL, and Melody Brown of Perryville, MD; and a brother, David, husband of JoAnne Brown of Aston, PA.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Bangor Episcopal Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Brown's memory may be made to Bangor Episcopal Church, 2099 Main St., Narvon, PA 17555, or to the Benevolent Fund at Garden Spot Village, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.