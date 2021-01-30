Robert J. "Bob" Reich, 95, of Lititz, died peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Lehighton, he was the son of the late Gustave and Ida Benz Reich. Bob was the beloved husband of Margaret A. Rambo Reich, and they observed their 68th wedding anniversary in November of last year.
A veteran, he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob worked as a retail manager for an auto parts store in Stroudsburg; following a move to Lititz, he was employed in the customer service department for Service Merchandise Store, Lancaster. In his later years Bob enjoyed working at Oregon Dairy even into his 80's; meeting customers and bagging their groceries. He was a faithful and active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz, where he and Margaret volunteered together as greeters, hostesses, and helping with gardening at the church. His neighbors always found Bob and Margaret working side by side outside in their flower gardens.
Bob and Margaret loved traveling, especially going to every shore point from Maine to Key West. He was so fond of his dogs especially Maddie. His deepest love was with his wife he adored; and his daughter and grandchildren that made him so proud and thankful to be blessed each day by them.
Surviving in addition to his wife Margaret, is a daughter, Karen Ann Gallagher-Edlund wife of Dave Edlund of Lititz, a granddaughter, Krista wife of Andrew Gaidis of Baltimore, a grandson, Chad husband of Ashleigh Gallagher of Lancaster, three great-granddaughters: Isabelle, and twins, Lyla and McKenna, and a sister, Elsie Beckett of Palmerton. Preceding him in death are four sisters and two brothers.
Bob's service will be announced at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
