Robert J. "Bob" Refford, Sr., 90 yrs., of Honey Brook, died on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Meadows Healthcare Center at the Tel Hai Retirement Community, following an illness.
He was born on Thursday, August 29, 1929 in Gap, PA. Robert was the son of the late Daniel Hardy and Helen Mae (Englerth) Refford. He was the husband of Edna M. (Shulze) Refford, who died in 2003.
Robert was a machinist for 38 years at Lukens Steel. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and yard sales.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Refford, Jr. in 2017.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Edna and her husband Edgar Himelright of Honey Brook, two brothers; Daniel and Arthur Refford. There are two grandchildren, Michael and Kim and two great-grandchildren, Chase and Clay.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2 PM from The Labs Funeral Home, Inc. 141 Pequea Ave., Honey Brook, PA., with Pastor Dennis Moyer officiating. Interment will follow at the Pequea Baptist Cemetery. A calling hour will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the memory of Robert to Tel Hai Care Assurance Fund, PO Box 190, Honey Brook, PA., 19344-0190.
For online condolences, please visit www.thelabsfh.com