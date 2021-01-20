Robert J. "Bob" Plank, 75, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday afternoon, January 17, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Horace R. and Kathryn I. Braun Plank.
Bob graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1963. He obtained his bachelor's degree in International Studies at Penn State. He retired from the IRS where he worked as a Collections Agent. Bob enjoyed watching hockey, especially the Montreal Canadians. He was a Denver Broncos fan. He was an avid reader and enjoyed conversing on Social Media.
Bob is survived by his sister, Sandra P. Shirk of Lancaster; his niece, Melanie J., wife of Ronald Munro of New Providence; great-nephews, Justin Graham and Neil, Evan, Kyle and Alec Munro. He is also survived by his good friend, Sam R., husband of Maria Wolownik of Lititz.
