On June 29, 2021, Robert J. "Bob" Osborne II entered the gates of heaven surrounded by his loving family and friends, following a tragic motorcycle accident. Bob was born on July 20, 1964 in Lancaster, PA to Donna M. Barnett Osborne and the late Robert J. Osborne, Sr.
Robert was a CNC machinist at CB Tool for over 20 years.
He loved hunting, fishing, going to his family cabin in Tioga County and doing woodwork.
He was married to Ethel M. Smeltz Osborne for 39 years and together they raised 3 wonderful children: Tonya M. McKenzie, Robert J. Osborne III, and Rebecca A. (Brandon) Buck. Bob is also survived by 8 grandchildren; 3 sisters; and 2 brothers.
He was preceded in death by his father and 2 brothers, Gary L. Osborne, Jerry W. Osborne, and 2 grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 2:00PM. A visitation will be held from 1:00PM until the time of service. Interment will be in Rawlinsville Mennonite Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
