Robert J. "Bob" Haehnle, 77, of Lititz, died on December 21, 2020 at UPMC – Lititz from COVID-19. Born in Bethlehem, PA, he was the son of the late R. James Haehnle and Lorraine Haehnle McCauley. He was the husband of Diane Wagner Haehnle and they celebrated 53 years of marriage together in November.
Bob received his degree in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University in 1964. He went on to continue his education at University of Miami where he received his Masters in Ocean Engineering in 1970 and at George Washington University where he received a Masters in Public Administration.
Bob went on to have a lengthy and successful career working for the government as a Civil Engineer and Project Manager. He was employed by the United States Navy, Air Force, and the Army Corps of Engineers, the National Science Foundation, and for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), from where he retired in 1998. After his retirement he took on positions with Ephrata National Bank and Manheim Auto Auction.
A devout Christian, Bob lived his life in service to the Lord. He was a current member of Burning Hearts Community Church and a former member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church. As a member of LEFC, he held the role of a deacon, wrote newsletters for missionaries, and was a member of the Witness Park Governing Board. He was the Treasurer of the Burning Hearts Church and continued his newsletter duties for them as well. He devoted his time as a mentor at Water Street Mission and did presentations on "Leaving the Past Behind."
Bob was a ferocious reader and would have been the ultimate Jeopardy contestant. He was always full of good stories. He was the President of the Green Thumb Society at Brethren Village. Along with his wife, Bob went on many trips lead by Fun Time Tours. He especially enjoyed their mystery trips.
Bob will be remembered lovingly by his family as a man who adored and cared for them so deeply. He was hardworking and built strength among his community all to the glory of God.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Diane Haehnle, his son Jonathan C. Haehnle, fiancé of Cindy Cortez, and daughter Rebecca M. Haehnle, wife of Louis M. Jones, and a granddaughter Iya N. Cooper, and her father Daniel E. Cooper.
They all would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the amazing staff of UMPC Lititz that cared for Bob in his final moments.
A Memorial Service will be held at Burning Hearts Community Church in the Spring on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's memory can be made to the church's Hearts of Mercy Benevolent Fund at 2460 New Holland Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave a condolence, please visit