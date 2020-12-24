A fine man, a great dad, a devoted husband, and a loving grandpa. Robert J. Blowers, "Bob", passed from this life on Tuesday December 22nd, 2020 from complications due to COVID-19.
Born in Kansas City, KS in 1935, he was raised in the iconic suburban community of Prairie Village. Youngest child to John and Anne, little brother to Betty and Mary, husband to Zandra Baumeister, father to Tammy, Bobby, Pamela, Shawn, John and Samm.
Baptized a Catholic. Raised a Catholic. Lived a Catholic. Died a Catholic. Resting eternally in the arms of Jesus.
Family was the pride and joy of his life. Never a weekend passed without a camping, sailing, or partying adventure. Summer vacations at the Jersey Shore. Wedding feasts and festivals. Birthday celebrations into the night. Dutifully providing.
Career was the expression of his great gifts. 55 years as a sales professional with the Anheuser Busch companies and Eagle Baking Products. Always open to an opportunity. St Louis to Boston. Boston to New York. New York to Philadelphia. Philadelphia to Lancaster. Giving all for his clients.
Humor was his language of love. Warm and gregarious to the end. Most whom he met walked away laughing and smiling. A jokester with an ironic wit and a twinkle in his eye. Finding fun in every situation.
Marriage was his life's calling. 63 years as a husband and a lover of his high school sweetheart. They spent a lifetime building intimacy into everything they did. Holidays, travel, entertaining, church, found them bound together as one. Rarely Bob or Zandra most always "Mom and Dad".
Through his great love, generations will carry on his legacy: Tammy wife of Ron Yarnell, Bob husband of Megan, Pamela wife of Roland Yunginger, Shawn wife of Mark Conley, John husband of Lisa, Samantha wife of Dave Ernst.
21 grandchildren: Heather and Jesse Hoover, Nicholas Duffy, Ron and Kristy Yarnell, Vanessa and Dan Herr, Joe and Kelly Blowers, Andy Blowers, Charlene Wade-Davis, Jason and Annie Yunginger, Phillip Yunginger, Patrick and Dana Conley, Austin and Allison Conley, Alex Blowers, Morgan Ernst, Sydney Ernst, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Bob's life and his family's joy will take place on his birthday July 22nd, 2021. Details to be published later. Furman's – Leola
