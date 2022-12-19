Robert J. Apple, Jr., 78, of Columbia, PA answered his call to eternal rest on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was the loving husband of Amber (Edmond) Apple with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
He was born in Danville, VA and raised in Lebanon, PA where he graduated from Lebanon High School. He was a proud Veteran that honorably served in the U.S. Army and retired from ITT Engineered Valves after 30 years.
Robert was a member of St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church, Columbia where the service will take place. He was a member for 55 years at the American Legion Post 0158 in Lebanon, PA. He enjoyed collecting calendars every year and ensuring all his family and friends received one, which is a token we will all miss. Robert was often called Bob or Apple, but most importantly Dad and Pappy.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia (Joey) McLeod, Virginia Beach, VA; son-in-law Kenneth Massey (Audria), Maryland; grandchildren Joelysa McLeod, Vanessa (Brian) Allen, Kenneth Massey, all of Maryland, Kyle Massey, California and D'Erik McLeod, Hawaii; great granddaughters Parker McLeod, Addison Massey and Averie Allen; as well as a host of many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Vesba and Robert Apple, Sr., and his daughter Adrienne Massey.
There will be a viewing on Tuesday, December 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church, 297 S. 5th Street, Columbia, PA 17512, followed by the Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Sonya Duncan officiating. Interment will take place at Habecker's Mennonite Cemetery, Mountville.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services provided by Clyde Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia, PA. www.clydekraft.com