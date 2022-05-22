Robert J. Allen, 94, of Lititz, passed into heaven on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at LGH in Lancaster. He was predeceased by his much-loved wife of 72 years, Jean L. Allen. He was born in Dallas, PA to Robert John Allen and Gertrude (Phillips) Allen-Long.
He served in the Navy from 1945 to 1953. He worked as Vice President/Treasurer of Terre Hill Mfg./ SLC Fashion 1959-1981 and served as Associate General Secretary and Treasurer of American Baptist Churches, USA, 1981-1993.
He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Lancaster. He loved music and sang in choirs at school, church, and at Brethren Village. He served as choir director at First Baptist for 17 years and directed the Village Voices Men's Chorus.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Wendy Allshouse, his son, David Allen, grandsons Jason Yerg, Jared Yerg, Matthew Allen, wife Heather, and Joshua Allen. Great-grandchildren are McKayla Thrower, husband CJ, Ethan Yerg and Madison Suhajda. Great-great-grandchildren are Paisley, Scarlet and Magnolia Thrower.
Relatives and friends are invited to visitation with family at 10:00 AM, Monday, May 23, at Mountville Church of the Brethren, 60 Clay St., Mountville, PA 17554. The service will be at 11:00 AM, followed by a luncheon at the church. Interment will be at Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster following the luncheon.
Debord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be made at:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
