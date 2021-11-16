Robert Isaac Ridgeway, 59, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home. He was born in Milford, DE, the son of the late Barbara Ridgeway. Robert served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Sony Corporation, teaching the English language in Japan. He loved listening to music
Surviving is his wife, Penny Sue (Biggans) Ridgeway; his children, Rachel Ridgeway, Rebekah Ridgeway, and Samuel Ridgeway; his sister, Valerie Swayze; and his brother, Arthur Pennwell. He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Thursday from 5-6:00 p.m.
