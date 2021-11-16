Robert Isaac Ridgeway, 59, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at his home.  He was born in Milford, DE, the son of the late Barbara Ridgeway.  Robert served in the U.S. Navy and worked for the Sony Corporation, teaching the English language in Japan.  He loved listening to music

Surviving is his wife, Penny Sue (Biggans) Ridgeway; his children, Rachel Ridgeway, Rebekah Ridgeway, and Samuel Ridgeway; his sister, Valerie Swayze; and his brother, Arthur Pennwell.  He was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Services, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.).  The family will receive friends at The Groffs on Thursday from 5-6:00 p.m.

Service information

Nov 18
Visitation
Thursday, November 18, 2021
5:00PM-6:00PM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
Nov 18
Memorial Service
Thursday, November 18, 2021
6:00PM
The Groffs Family Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
528 West Orange St.
Lancaster, PA 17603
