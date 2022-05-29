Trusting Jesus Christ, Robert Henry Scott, 96 of Quarryville, entered his eternal home May 25, 2022. Bob was born at home in Glenside, Pennsylvania on November 5, 1925. His parents were John Henry and Millie Fisher Scott. He was preceded by brother John Scott and sister Dorothy Scott. Upon graduating early from Abington High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1944. Following training at Camp Lejeune, Chicago, Grove City College and San Diego, he served in combat with the First Marine Division on Okinawa in the South Pacific during World War II (1945). At the conclusion of the war, he spent a year of duty in Northern China (1945-1946). During the Korean Conflict, Bob was called back to the Marine Corps where he served as a chaplain's assistant at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (1947-1951).
After graduation from Columbia Bible College (1951), he served on the staff of Youth for Christ and then Young Life in Pittsburgh. Returning home to Glenside, he entered the financial services business and enjoyed that until retirement in 1993. In 2000, Bob moved to Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community where he resided until his death.
Bob invested his time well with people. He had many friends across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. And then in Lancaster County he formed great relationships within the Amish Community. He was a blessing to all and was blessed by all.
Bob was a member of Tenth Presbyterian Church in Philadelphia, but in more recent years had attended Bellevue Presbyterian Church in Gap, PA.
Bob is remembered by his cousin Andrew and Betty Harpur and family in Glenside, Mark and Elma Kent and family in Northern Ireland, niece Lois and Jack Meyers and family in Florida, nephew David and Mary Scott and family in Virginia.
A graveside service for Bob will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, PA on June 1, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at a later date. Online guestbook at:
