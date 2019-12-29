Robert Henry Habich, 96, of Lititz, died on December 21, 2019 at the Manor at Luther Acres. He was the son of the late Frederick Joseph Habich and Katherine Collinson Habich and grew up in Woodhaven, Queens, New York.
Bob enlisted and proudly served as a medic in the Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, he resumed his education at Allegheny College in Meadville, PA, where he met the love of his life.
Bob earned his Master's in Education from New York University. He taught 11th Grade (New York State Regents) American History for almost 40 years. Devoted to his family, Bob also had a lifelong love of books, jazz and Big Band music, spirited political discussions, magazines, cars, history, and his country.
He is survived by his daughter, Carol Habich Ford; his son-in-law/partner-in-crime, John Ford; and his granddaughter, Caroline, all of Brownstown, PA. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Katherine Habich, and his wife, Helen Aldrich Habich.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luthercare and Masonic Village Hospice for their compassionate care.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to Organization for the Responsible Care of Animals (ORCA), 401 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
