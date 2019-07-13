Robert Henry Forney, Jr., U.S.N.R., Retired, 100, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 in the Health Care Center at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Monday, June 9, 1919, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert H. Forney, Sr. and Georgianna H. (Henry) Forney. He was married to Virginia Mae (Resh) Forney on April 7, 1957.
A 1937 graduate of Elizabethtown High School, Robert went on to obtain a bachelors degree in Music from West Chester University in 1941. Upon graduation, he was drafted to service in the military during WWII. He enlisted in the Aviation Branch of the U.S. Navy where he stayed for 5 years on active duty. At the end of the war, he transferred to the Navy Reserves. After honorably serving in the Armed Forces, both during and after the war, on June 9, 1979, he finally retired as a Lieutenant Commander with the U.S. Navy. Following retirement, he returned home and began working for his father who owned a Chrysler/Plymouth dealership in Elizabethtown. Later in life, Bob and Virginia moved to Miami where he began a career with New York Life Insurance Company as an insurance agent until he retired in 1992. In 2005, they moved back to his boyhood home in Elizabethtown where he lived until his death.
Bob enjoyed boating, fishing, woodcrafting, reading and visiting various islands of the Caribbean aboard various cruise ships. A 32nd Degree Mason, he was a member of Abraham C. Treichler Lodge #682, F&AM, Elizabethtown, Lancaster Lodge of Perfection, Harrisburg Consistory, Elizabethtown Historical Society and was a lifetime member of the Military Officers Association of America.
In addition to his wife of over 62 years, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Dian Feaser, of Wrightsville; a niece, Alicia Witmer, married to Kenneth, of Red Lion; a great-niece, Katelyn Witmer, of Salt Lake City, Utah; a niece, Stephanie Workinger, married to Dennis, of Wrightsville, as well as Robert's extended family and caring friends. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Martin Forney.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Burial will follow in Mount Tunnel Cemetery with military honors. A time of visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service on Monday. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's honor to Masonic Village Hospice or the Masonic Village Children's Home Endowment Fund, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
