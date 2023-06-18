Robert Henry Best, 79, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, September 19, 1943 in Elizabethtown, he was the son of the late Henry W. and Romaine E. (Ream) Best. He was married 61 years to Sara Jane (Baker) Best.
Bob was a 1961 graduate of Elizabethtown High School. He served over four years in the U.S. Marine Corps and an additional 25 years with the Army and Air Force National Guard. Bob was a long-time member of Christ Church United Church of Christ in Elizabethtown. He retired after 40 years as a financial advisor with Prudential.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons: Robert H. Best, Jr. and wife Carolyn of Mount Joy and Ryan W. Best and wife Patricia of Elizabethtown; five grandchildren: Nicholas, Olivia, Anna, Michael Shank and Hayden; two great grandchildren and one on the way, and a sister Karen S. Kissinger.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Christ Church UCC, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with family will be from 10:00 AM until the service. Interment with Military Honors will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Christ Church United Church of Christ or to the Elizabethtown Mat Club (wrestling), EASD, Attention Gail Fox, 600 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.