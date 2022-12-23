Robert Hart Kauffman, 77 of Pequea passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday morning December 15th, 2022. Born in Prince George's County, Maryland, he was then adopted and became the son of the late Robert and Freda Hart Kauffman. Bob was the loving husband of Judith S. Perilstein with whom he shared over of 40 years together. He was the father of Matthew A. Kauffman of Penitas, Texas and Ethan A Kauffman, husband of Jennifer of Bryn Mawr.
Bob attended Conestoga Valley High School and graduated from the Rabun Gap School in Georgia, where he learned to love and explore the mountains. He worked for the Black and Decker Company, Millersville University Student Book Store, to Garden Spot Auction, and was a self-employed painter. He served in the United States Air Force during the Viet Nam Era at Dover Air Force Base.
He enjoyed volunteering with the Community Action Program while Judy was working there for many years. Bob loved the woods of Pequea, hiking its many trails and streams and keenly observing and learning. Judy and Bob's first "date" was canoeing across the Susquehanna River to a Pow Wow at Indian Steps Museum, the first of many adventures together.
Bob shared his love of adventure in nature always with his sons, who follow so close in his footsteps. They enjoyed traveling to The Amazon in Brazil and to Costa Rico, always off the beaten path searching for whatever crawled, flew, or grew.
Bob was a man of a million kindnesses. He was a very helpful husband to Judy and a wonderful father to his boys. He was a very nurturing man to people, animals, and all things green and flowering. Everything thrived under his gentle care. He had patience and artistic ability in the art of Bonsai and flower arranging.
He was a wonderful friend. He loved watching Westerns, mainly for the dialogue. He loved music, reading, cooking, and especially caring for 10 Newfoundland dogs over the years. Michah and Rachel, his current Newfies are missing him dearly.
Bob was preceded in death by his sister Winnie Kauffman.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's memorial service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 2 PM from the Melanie B Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received prior to the service from 1 PM to 2PM. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
