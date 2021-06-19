Robert Hahn turned 67 years old in February. He passed away peacefully in his sleep from a long illness & medical complications.
Robert is a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church.
Robert was born on North Island Naval Base in San Diego, California. He has lived in New York, California, Rhode Island & Italy. Both his mom and dad were in the Navy.
Robert was married to Angela Hahn on January 24th, 1986 on Long Island, in New York. They have been married for 35 years.
Robert is survived by his mom, Dorothy, 91, and two sisters, Julie & Laurie, and their families.
Robert was born with Marfans & Noonans Syndrome. He was born premature & ensued many health problems since birth. He was taunted & bullied as a child which did not break him.
While attending church Robert found the love of his life, Angela. Robert's father, Billy Earl Hahn, was killed in a plane crash on Robert's 11th birthday. His mom, Dorothy, raised him and his two sisters on her own.
Robert succeeded in going through Technical School while becoming a Class A Wirer in the Electronics Field as a Supervisor.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Groffdale Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to defray the cost of the funeral expenses can be mailed to the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA 17557.