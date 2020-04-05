Robert H. Sullivan, 88, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the youngest son of the late Anthony and Ethel Sullivan. He graduated from the University of Rhode Island where he met his beloved wife of 65 years, Barbara. Following his military service as a Captain in the U.S. Army, he entered into the business world and founded his company SULL-A-FORMS in Lancaster, PA.
Bob was a life-long Catholic, serving as a parish minister in Lancaster at St. Anthony of Padua, St. Philip The Apostle, and St. Mary's as a lector, usher and Extraordinary Minister.
He loved his family, loved God, and enjoyed following the Phillies, Eagles, and 76ers. "Sully" was a long-time member of Meadia Heights Golf Club and the Lancaster Elks Club, where he enjoyed shooting pool.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara and his five children: Linda married to Calvin Simpson, Erie,PA; Ann married to David Biron, Canton, GA; Kathy married to Daryl Keener, Lancaster, PA; Bobbi Sullivan, Dallas, TX; and Tim married to Hey Suk, Asan City, South Korea. He is also survived by ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, John F. Sullivan.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lancaster at a later time, for which an announcement will be published.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Bob's memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster and Water Street Mission, 210
S. Prince St., Lancaster. To send condolences to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
