Robert H. Schwotzer

Robert "Bob" Schwotzer, 78 of Mount Joy, PA and former resident of Bethel Park, PA passed away early Tuesday morning November 10, 2020 following complications from a hemorrhagic stroke that he suffered in May of this year.
Bob was born on December 19, 1941 in Pittsburgh, PA, Bob was the son of the late Norman and Clara Schwotzer (Lutz). Bob was a longtime resident of the Pittsburgh area until two and a half years ago when he and his loving wife of 46 years, Kathie settled down in Mount Joy to move closer to their daughter, Kara and her family.
Bob was a truly special and kind man who was loved by all who knew him. He will always be remembered for his love for life, his positive attitude, his great sense of humor and his talkative nature. Bob was a determined and strong-willed man and these traits helped him fight through many obstacles in his life, more recently the stroke that he suffered. He always used his optimism for life to encourage others including other stroke survivors despite having his own daily battles. Bob cared for many people especially his family who he was extremely close with and many wonderful friends and neighbors he has met throughout his life. Bob will be missed by his Boston Terrier, Claire who he loved walking and talking to anybody in their walking path along the way. Bob held various jobs throughout his life and was always a dedicated employee. He retired from Port Authority in Pittsburgh where he worked as a bus driver for over twenty-five years. Bob met many close friends during his time at Port Authority and he will be dearly missed by many of these friends. Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and he ushered football games at Heinz Field as an activity to keep him busy after retirement. Bob enjoyed cooking, spending time at the pool and being in the sunshine, and really grew fond of his home in Mount Joy. He loved spending time with his grandson, Vance who brought him much joy up until his final hours.
Bob was a very loving and dedicated family man and will be forever missed by his family and never forgotten. To cherish his memory, Bob leaves his loving wife: Kathleen Schwotzer (Phillips); three children: Ronald Preuhs (Kathy), Donald Preuhs, and Kara Hayes (John); a sister: Jean Stevenson; and two step sisters: Leilani Undereiner and Leah Schwotzer. Bob will also be missed by his five grandchildren: Katie, Brooke, Kendall, Mia and Vance.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his younger sister: Patricia Oparnica.
Services for Bob will be privately held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 this weekend. A celebration of life event will be held publicly in the Pittsburgh area for all of his family and friends to honor Bob in the coming months.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bob's name have been suggested to the American Stroke Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 and/or the St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com