Robert H. Russell, Sr., 85, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was the loving husband of Mary Louise Russell, with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage on July 6, 2020. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Roscoe L. and May I. (Bingham) Russell.
He was the owner of Robert H. Russell Inc. Painting and Wallpapering, retiring in 2010.
A man of profound faith, Bob was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. He served on the church board and was a prayer partner. He and his wife were involved in children's ministries for 25 years, serving as Sunday school teachers. They also served on the visitation team. Each Sunday morning Bob and his wife would be at the door to welcome the folks coming to church. Bob travelled with his wife throughout the United States and Europe, including five short term mission trips to Central and South America and Alaska.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter-in-law, Laurie B. Russell; grandsons, Andrew J. Russell (Melissa), and Garrett L. Russell (Paige); and great-grandson, Luke Russell all of Ephrata.
He was a loving and devoted father to their son, Robert H. Russell, Jr., who died March 3, 2008 as the result of a trucking accident. Another great sadness in his life was the death of his infant daughter, who died at birth in April 1961. Also preceding him in death are four sisters and two brothers, May Carpenter, Harry Russell, Joseph Russell, Alta Woerner, Dorothy Slaymaker, and Pauline Girvin, including several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, at 11:00 A.M. at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Darin Parry officiating. A visitation with the family will be held at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, contributions in his memory may be made to the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
