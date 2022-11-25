Robert H. Ressler, 87, of Millersville, entered into rest on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Chestnut Level, he was the son of the late William and Helen (Harner) Ressler. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Daughton) Ressler for 61 years.
Robert attended Solanco High School and went onto serve in the U.S. Army. He had worked as a press operator for New Holland Machine Co. and also New Standard Corp. Robert enjoyed quality time with his family, including regular trips to the beach and Disney World. He also enjoyed fiddle, banjo, and old country music.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by a daughter, Yvonne, wife of Ricardo Richards and a grandson, Darien. Also surviving are siblings: William, Janet, Joanne, and Carol.
A Funeral Service will take place at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Rd., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 12 noon. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a viewing at the church one hour prior to the service. To offer a note of condolence, visit:
