Robert H. Price, Bob, 87, of East Petersburg passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was the husband of the late June L. Price, with whom he shared a loving, happy relationship of 62 married years. Born in Shamokin, PA, of birth mother, Sadie Price, he was raised by his grandparents, Phoebe and George Price.
After graduating from Shamokin High, he enlisted in the Navy and served three tours of duty in Korea on two different carriers. After his honorable discharge from the Navy he moved to Lancaster, PA. Bob worked for Packaging Corporation and then later at Armstrong till his retirement. An active member of Trinity UCC in East Petersburg he had served as an elder, deacon, and trustee, and was involved in many other various aspects of the church.
Bob enjoyed sharing his life with his loving wife, spending time with his family, camping, gardening, church activities, and traveling throughout the USA and other countries with his wife, and family
He is survived by his daughter Cherie L. Cataldi-Miller of Mount Joy, his four grandchildren: Chad P. Brenneman, Katlin N. Burkholder, Michelle M. Colon, and James J. Cataldi and his eleven great-grandchildren. Bob was greatly loved by so many and will be sorrowfully missed as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Friends will be received on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520, with the Memorial Service to follow at 11AM. Interment to follow in Trinity UCC Cemetery. A reception will follow interment at Trinity UCC.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Robert's memory to Trinity UCC at the above address.
To send an online condolence, please visit: SnderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »