Robert H. Musser, 67, of Morgantown, was welcomed into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 15, 2021.
He was married 47 years to Debora A. Redcay Musser. Born and raised in Goodville, he was the son of the late Harvey G. & Margaret E. Sandoe Musser.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his two children, R. Adam Musser husband to Jennifer Musser (East Hampton, NY) and Rachel Lapp wife of Craig Lapp (Narvon), along with his four grandchildren, Carissa, Weston, Wyatt, and Lena. He is also survived by his older brother, Douglas E. Musser (Corinth, MS).
Rob graduated from Garden Spot High School in 1971 and got his Associate's Degree in Architectural Drafting from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in 1973. He went on to work for AE&C as Vice President of Construction and then was Project Manager for Garman Builders. In retirement, he started Rob’s Home Management doing renovations, handyman, and maintenance work.
He was a member and elder at Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland where he was also involved in teaching, numerous committees, and building projects. Rob was President of the Board of Directors at Greenview Bible Camp in Fivepointville.
He enjoyed many outdoor activities and was always extremely active. Rob loved his family and his grandchildren held an extra special place in his heart. He was an example to all who knew him of living, loving, and serving Christ.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 22, at 10:00 A.M. at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA with the Rev. Dr. Douglas Bozung and the Rev. David Horst officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert’s memory may be made to the Greenview Bible Camp, 580 Fivepointville Road, Denver, PA 17517. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.