Robert H. Mann, Jr., age 79 of Lancaster, passed away January 25, 2023.
Bob was employed at RCA and Millersville University.
Survivors include his wife Elaine, his children Michele (Mark) Graeff, Robert H. III, step daughter Sherri Furlow, brother Michael, sisters Diane Danielson and Mary Graybill, 4 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.
A life celebration will be held at a later date.
