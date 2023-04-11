Robert H. Kurtz, 93, of Lititz, entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Brethren Village.
He was born in New Holland to the late Paul and Kathryn (Holsinger) Kurtz and was the husband of Beatrice (Groff) Kurtz with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
He was a lifetime member of Middle Creek Church.
Bob was a farmer and a truck driver. Also, in his last 20 years of retirement he was a driver for Garden Spot Auto Auctions, Ephrata.
He raised his family in the Rothsville Area. His passion was to attend auctions where he bought and sold appliances and also real estate. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards with many friends, and spending many winters at his Sarasota home.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by four children, James Kurtz of Philadelphia, Margie, wife of Dale Wenger of Leola, Cindy, wife of Troy Weaver of Lititz, Sherri, wife of Gary Peters of Alexandria, VA; 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Kurtz; a daughter, Audrey Sensenig and two brothers, Paul and John Kurtz.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 3 to 4PM at Middle Creek Church, 351 Middle Creek Church Road, Lititz, followed by a celebration of life at 4:00 PM. Interment will be private in Middle Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
