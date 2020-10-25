Robert H. Hernandez, 53, of Middletown, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Obdulio and Dorothy (Ebersole) Hernandez.
Robert was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1987. Fondly known by many as Bobby, he was a lover of fun who made everyone laugh. His early life was surrounded by family and friends including his siblings and loving parents with whom he was very close. He loved basketball, baseball, and street hockey, and could often be found playing a game of pick-up at Mount Joy's, Kunkle Field. Home cooked meals always brought Bob home, as his parents' cooking was a highlight of his homelife.
Bob made his career as a class A CDL Truck Driver and was most recently employed by Freightliner in Harrisburg, PA. His off time was spent watching NASCAR with his best friend, Barry Gunsallus, husband of Jorgia of Mount Joy. Bob and Barry were members of the Middletown Sportsman and Gun Club, as well as Bob was an Honorary Member of Lucky 4 Camp in Moshannon, PA.
Bob loved spending time with his daughter, Tiffany, and they loved to go fishing, play softball, take drives in the countryside, go shopping, go out to eat, have long conversations sitting on Tiffany's back porch, and watching their favorite TV shows, like Dukes of Hazzard. Tiffany will dearly miss her daddy and the special bond they shared will live in her heart forever.
Robert is survived by a daughter, Tiffany Hernandez, fiancé of Matthew Broome of Elizabethtown; a brother, Dulio Hernandez, companion of Patricia Baez of Warren, PA; and five sisters, Julie Montalvo of Middletown, Sandra Millovich of Maytown, Joanne Bailey of DE, Hilda Williams of Mount Joy, and Josephine Garson, wife of David of DE. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bernie Hernandez.
A memorial service honoring Robert's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc. 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. COVID-19 Protocol requires masks for attendance. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603.