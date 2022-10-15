Robert H. Fulton, 83 of Conestoga passed away at his home Monday afternoon October 10, 2022. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Lyman R. and Esther A. Groff Fulton. He was the husband of Stephanie J. King Fulton, with whom he married on May 3, 1987.
Bob graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and from Stevens Trade. He was employed as an electrician with Safe Harbor Power Plant for over 30 years, retiring in 2002. A collector of many things, Bob enjoyed going to auctions. A Civil War Era Enthusiast, Bob collected Muskets and enjoyed Civil War reenactments. He collected cannons and was an active cannon competition shooter.
Bob was a member of the Green Hill Sportsmen's Association, Rough & Tumble Historical Association, Waterloo Boys, Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, NRA and NSSA, 3rd U.S. Artillery. He enjoyed scuba diving, going on cruises, and traveling to such place as China, Alaska and the Mid-West.
A quiet, but stubborn man, Bob will be missed by his wife, Stephanie J. Fulton, brother-in-law, George H. King, husband of Rosie of Carol Stream, IL, sisters-in-law, Linda Warner of Rockledge, FL and Louise Lundquist of Cornwall and cousins, Paul and Sue Hershey, Donna and Diane Groff, all of Columbia, Mary Ellen and Alan Herbster of Hesston and Barb and Mark Eshelman of Hanover. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Henry W. King.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral service on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Conestoga UM Cemetery. For other information please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »