Robert H. Fischer, 81, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at Luther Acres.
He was born in Philadelphia to the late Henry and Irma (Shirey) Fischer and was the husband of Joyce E. (Roesener) Fischer with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.
Robert was a member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, Denver. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying time hunting, fishing, and golfing.
Robert worked as an accountant for Exide Corp. and Blue Ball National Bank.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by three children, Lynn J., wife of Michael McNulty, Lori A., wife of Daniel McGovern, and Robert A. Fischer, husband of Deborah (Iafrate); six grandchildren, Alexandra L. and Katelyn G. McNulty, Emily L. and Hannah R. McGovern, Madison M. and Morgan J. Fischer.
Services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, PA, 17517
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
