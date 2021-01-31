Robert H. ‘Doc' Mathiot

Robert H. Mathiot, 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 26, at Lancaster General Hospital. He had resided at Paramount Senior Living in Maytown. Bob was the loving husband of Grace (Range) Mathiot. Bob and Grace would have celebrated 70 years of marriage in June. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late George and Frances (Gingrich) Mathiot.
‘Doc' retired from the former Penncast Corp. in Marietta. Following retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Bob and his wife had attended Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his daughters Pamela Hoover, wife of Steven of Maytown and Stephanie Woody, wife of TJ of Manheim; and his son Steven Mathiot, husband of Julie (Boyer) of Akron. He is survived by four grandchildren: Nikelle Morris Druck, Lauren Hoover Rogers, Alyssa Hoover Ott, and Alanna Woody, and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Naomi Mathiot Kirby, of Anderson, SC.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Morris, and a granddaughter, Olivia Woody.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
