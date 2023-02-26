Robert H. Bugel, 97, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, died on Sunday, February 12, 2023, after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. Bugel, and is survived by his two children, Carolyn and Douglas.
Born in Kentucky in 1925, he graduated with a Master of Engineering Degree from Yale University. He worked in the chemical industry field and volunteered with Tax Aide, Habitat for Humanity, Boy Scouts, and other organizations.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Grandview Church, 888 Pleasure Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com