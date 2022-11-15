Robert H. Brighton, Jr., 79, of Lancaster, died Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the husband of the late Barbara E. Brighton. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert H. Brighton, Sr. and Thelma (Asper) Brighton.
He worked for Novelty Manufacturing for many years and later Kirby AG where he retired from.
Robert is survived by two sons, Robert H. III, of Lancaster and Anthony W., of South Mountain. Also surviving are two grandchildren.
In keeping with Robert's wishes, there will be no formal services. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com