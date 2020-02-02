Robert H. Bohn

Robert H. "Bobby" Bohn, 78, of Sinking Spring, passed away Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 at Tower Health Reading Hospital. Bobby was a son of the late Harry E. & Ruth M. (Gelsinger) Bohn and the loving husband of 55-years to Janet (Blimline) Bohn.
Bobby worked at the Glen-Gery brick plant for over 20 years. He was a classic car enthusiast, enjoyed working on cars and going to car shows. Bobby had a very strong work ethic and he was always looking for something more to do. He also enjoyed being outdoors. Bobby was a member of the Gouglersville & Fritztown Fire Companies, and of the Wyomissing United Church of Christ in Gouglersville.
In addition to his wife, Bobby is survived by two children: Sandra J. Moyer (Michael) of Sinking Spring
& Terry L. Bohn (Lynanne) of Shillington; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn & Brandon; a brother, Howard H. (Judy) Bohn of Reinholds.; and a grand-puppy, Jax. Bobby was predeceased by a sister, Kathryn G. Brown and a brother, Kenneth E. Bohn.
Viewing: Wed., Feb. 5th from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, Pa 17567. Committal service will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.
Memorial contributions - to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508 and Wyomissing United Church of Christ, 2 Vermont Rd., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. www.goodfuneral.com
A living tribute »