Robert H. "Bob" Miller, 82, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Miller. Bob was the husband of the late Margaret "Peg" Miller who passed away in 2012.
Bob was a graduate of the Milton S. Hershey School. He retired from Sentinel Automotive. He enjoyed time with his family, including day trips with Peg, watching his sons bowl, and going to both of his grandsons' dirt track sprint car races. He also enjoyed playing pool with family, casino trips, playing the ponies and lottery.
Bob is survived by two sons, Robert Miller, Jr. of Marietta, and Raymond Miller, husband of Bobbi of Dillsburg; two stepdaughters, Terry Frazier of Lancaster and Julia Kennedy, wife of Scott of Rohrerstown; eleven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Grace and Anna Mae.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Galen, Sonny, and Lynn.
A memorial service honoring Bob's life will be held at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.