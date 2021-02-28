Robert H. (Bob) Lesher, 90, passed away on February 23rd at Ephrata Manor. He was the son of the late Henry and Charlotte Lesher of Ephrata. He was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Summers, and his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce (Graves) Lesher.
Bob was born in Lancaster but grew up in Ephrata, graduating from Ephrata High School in 1948. He served in the Army from 1948 to 1952, spending time in both Korea and Japan. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce, upon his discharge from the military. He was employed by the former Hamilton Watch, née Bulova, for 40 years. A fine athlete, Bob played basketball and football in high school, and took up bowling and golf in the mid-1950s. He excelled at bowling, but golf was his passion, as he carried a 4 handicap in his prime. Bob also enjoyed spending time with family as well as supporting all his children's and grandchildren's sporting events.
He is survived by three children: Steve (Nancy Wakeman), Eileen (Tim Poffenbarger) and Joel (Joy MacKenzie), two grandchildren: Zachary and Ethan (Megan), one step grandson, Jeffrey Poffenbarger, and one great grandson, Rory.
We would like to thank the staff of Ephrata Manor for their care and compassion for our dad over these last two years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA. 17522.
A viewing will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron. The family has requested that COVID-19 guidelines be followed. Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
