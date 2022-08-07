Robert H. "Bob" Kauffman, 92, of Landisville, formerly of Elizabethtown, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, Friday, August 05, 2022. He was the husband of Miriam I. (Stehman) Kauffman. They celebrated 69 years of marriage on Valentine's Day this past February. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late J. Harold and Minnie (Holbein) Kauffman.
Bob was a nationally known dairy farmer for 56 years before retiring and served his community as a former Elizabethtown School Board member and a Supervisor for West Donegal Township. His love for the dairy business was shown through his membership and leadership in the Holstein Associations on county, state and national levels. He was the director of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association and a former 4-H leader. Bob served for 25 years as a board member of the former Commonwealth National Bank of Elizabethtown. He was a member of Community Bible Church, Marietta.
Surviving in addition to his wife Mim are two daughters, Susan A. Kauffman, wife of David Unger, Elizabethtown; Linda K., wife of Michael (Kapp) Brown, Mount Joy; a son, R. Steven, husband of Judy Kauffman, Manheim; seven grandchildren: Justin Howes, Travis Howes, Mitchel Kauffman, Tonya Leadman, Andrew Brown, Jake Kauffman and Danielle Ginder; eleven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Erma H., wife of Titus Stoner, and Anna Mae Kauffman, both of Landisville; and a brother, Richard H., husband of Eleanor Kauffman, Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his brother, J. Harold, Jr., of Landisville.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy for their care of Bob in recent weeks. We especially thank Jonathan Ostalaza of Oak Leaf Manor North in Landisville for his outstanding service to Bob and Mim.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service at Community Bible Church, 331 Anderson Ferry Road, Marietta, PA, on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM. Interment in New Danville Mennonite Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care - Lancaster Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Compassion International, Colorado Springs, CO 80997. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
