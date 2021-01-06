Robert H. Barton, Jr., 91 of Lancaster, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 2, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care after a short illness. Born on January 24, 1929 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert Harold, Sr. and Rebecca Miller Barton. He was the husband of Anna M. Dings Barton who preceded him in death on June 4, 2019.
Bob graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School. He worked for over 40 years for The Bearings Company. He was a great mechanic and loved to tinker around fixing things. He enjoyed hunting but his true passion was fishing, especially in Lewes, Delaware where he and his wife spent many weekends and summers together.
Bob was a friendly and helpful man who will be missed by his son, William L., husband of Brenda Barton of Mount Joy; his daughter, Rebecca A. Manley of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren, Zachary, Neil and Alex Barton, Tina Lopert and Krystal Sisti; 8 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Norma "Bean" Barton of New Holland. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert H. Barton III and his sister, Jane Nelson.
All services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For further information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com. Melanie B. Scheid
