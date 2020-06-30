Robert H. Aument, formerly of Millersville, died on June 27, 2020 at Brereton Manor, Washington Boro at the age of 98. He was the son of the late Loyd and Edith (Frey) Aument and the husband of the late E. Susan Hess Aument and Kathryn Alexander Baer Aument.
Bob graduated from Manor High School in 1939. He served in the 45th Infantry of the Army from 1942 to 1945 in Sicily, Anzio, Munich, South Africa, and France. Upon his return to the States, he was a self-employed builder and worked into his 90's. He was a life member of Grace United Methodist Church and served on Trustees, Administrative Board, Building Committee, and sang in the choir for over 50 years. He was a member of Millersville Borough Council and served on the Zoning Board and was also a member of the Lions Club. Bob was an avid reader, enjoyed cracking and donating black walnuts, woodworking, and, as a young man, enjoyed racing cars.
Surviving are his children, J. Michael (Esther), Marietta; Thomas H. (Louise), Lancaster; and Susan E. (Dennis) Sneath, Mountville; 4 grandchildren; Brandon (Michelle) and Cameron (Amanda) Aument, Emily Greider (Cem Ekinci) and Benjamin (Alysha) Greider; one great-grandchild and a brother, D. Glenn Aument (Jeanie), Lancaster. He was predeceased by a son, John, and 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Millersville Community UM Church, Grace Campus, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Interment with full military honors will follow in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Bob has requested that memorials be sent to Lancaster Area Habitat for Humanity, 443 Fairview Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
