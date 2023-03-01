Robert George Schmitt, 97, died on February 25, 2023 at Oak Leaf Manor South, where he had resided for the past 3 years. Born to the late George and Rose Schmitt in Paterson, NJ, he attended Emerson High School in Union City, NJ and Seton Hall University, in South Orange, NJ. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy Pacific Theater during WWII, stationed with the Marines in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged and was later recalled for duty during the Korean War.
Bob was the husband of Helen (Brunetta) Schmitt, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage. They raised their three boys in Northern NJ, where Bob worked as a Certified Medical Representative for a pharmaceutical company for 35 years.
Following retirement, Bob worked part-time with Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ and Spearing Funeral Home in Park Ridge, NJ. He served his local community as President of Toastmasters and AARP chapters. Bob also served as Chairman of the Washington Township Board of Health. He volunteered with Bergen County Senior Services Advisory Council, and was vice-commander of the Woodcliff Lake, NJ VFW Post # 8946. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus, Council 9164, St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, in Quarryville, PA.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by sons: Robert (Rosemary), John (Janet), and Christopher (Linda). Also surviving are grandchildren: Gregory, Brendan (Shannon), Steven (Lauren), Violetta (Eric), Daniel (Kaitlyn), Daniella (Christian), and Timothy; great-grandchildren: Evalina, Damian, Ethan, Lilliana and Olivia; a brother, Raymond (Ann), and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Rosemarie Schmitt Schneiderman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 955 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church from 10-11 a.m. Private interment will follow in the Conestoga Memorial Park in Lancaster. The family thanks the staff of Oak Leaf Manor South for their wonderful care of Bob during his stay there.
In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to a charity of your choice. Online guestbook at: