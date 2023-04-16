Robert Gary Lehn, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, April 14, 2023. Born in Lititz, PA, he was the son of the late J. Vernon and Eva K. (Hambright) Lehn.
He was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church. Robert honorably served in the United States Navy as a cook on the USS Strong. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired after 25 years. Robert loved dancing, collecting lighthouse figurines, watching game shows, and playing Sudoku. During retirement, Robert volunteered at the Lititz train station.
Robert is survived by his five children, Bradley E. Lehn (Cassandra), Melody A. Dougherty, Eva May Sharpe, Madeline L. Kaiser (Joseph), and Misty Dawn Oberdorf (Andrew); seventeen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren; sisters Melinda Hartsough, Jacqueline MacKenzie, and Geraldine Zeljeznjak.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha D. Lehn; son Robert G. Lehn, Jr.; son-in-law, Donald Sharpe, Sr.; sisters, Dorothy Lehn, Eva Patricia Ulrich, and Faye Ream; brother Jay Lehn; stepbrother William Simmons, Jr., and stepmother Norma Lehn.
A Funeral Service will be held at Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster PA, 17603 on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Machpelah Cemetery in Lititz, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
