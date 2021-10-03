Robert Gary Hanna, 91, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 24, 2021 at UPMC Lititz. Gary is survived by his devoted wife, Charlotte, and his three children Jonathan, wife Rebecca, Joseph, wife Melissa, and Elizabeth, husband Dr. Francis Counselman, grandchildren, Ben, Matt, Katie, and Camille, great-granddaughter Rory, and sisters Greta and Maggie. Preceding him in death were his parents, Robert J. and Margaret, grandson Max, and sister Jean.
Gary grew up in Lititz and watched the town thrive and mature. Gary always felt he was lucky to have lived in Lititz. He attended Gettysburg College for two years and left to join the Army during the Korean War. He attended the Army Language School to learn the German language and became an agent in Counter Intelligence. He was stationed in Vienna, Austria.
Following serving his enlistment, he returned to Lititz to work in his father’s home improvement business, the Robert J. Hanna Company. He was married to Charlotte Eissler, the love of his life. They would have observed their 66th wedding anniversary in October.
Together they started a family, but the lure of the spy business caused Gary to become an agent for the Army in Intelligence gathering. After some schooling, the Hanna family moved to Berlin, Germany, which was behind the Iron Curtain. They were there when the wall was built by the Russians.
The death of his father brought the Hanna family back to Lititz, where Gary eventually became a Realtor. He was the Realtor of the Year in 1980, and after 45 years as a Realtor, Gary retired in 2018 with Dennis Beck Real Estate in Lititz. Gary was a member of the Lancaster and Lititz Rotary clubs for many years.
Gary loved music and loved to sing. He had a beautiful voice. He was a member of the Lutheran Church Choir since he was a young boy, something that he truly enjoyed, and an active member of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lititz. He was a singer in the Lancaster Liederkranz club chorus, performing favorite German songs. Gary was also a member of the ABC Business Men’s Club in Lititz and starred in several of their stage plays. His favorite role was Professor Harold Hill in the production of The Music Man.
Another one of Gary’s passions was sailing. He was an expert sailor and loved to sail in the Chesapeake Bay as well as many other places, including the Virgin Islands. Some of Gary’s best memories were his time on the sea as Captain of the Ship. Gary had a group of sailing buddies, which he considered his very best friends. They shared many happy and exciting times together. But most of all, Gary loved his family and spending time with all of his children and grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Gary’s Life Celebration Service at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Friday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Gary’s memory to: the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403, ( www.cbf.org), or St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA 17543 (www.stpaullititz.net). To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com