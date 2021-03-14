Robert G. Stafford, Jr., 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Robert G. and Mary (Kilhefner) Stafford, and was the husband of Dolores (Kandarczyk) Stafford with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Robert was a dedicated Phillies and Eagles fan. He was an Eagle Scout, enjoyed showing the dogs that he loved, Tika, Mika, and Tommy; he loved cooking, fishing, and spending time in his happy place at the beach with his family. In his younger years he was an avid tennis player, golfer, and participated in several 5k runs. He loved his family and created many special memories that will be in our hearts forever.
Robert retired as the Union Business Manager for RCA/Burle Industries IBEW Local 1666.
In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by three children, Kerstin, wife of Nevin Dagen of Lititz, William Stafford of East Earl, and Angela Stafford of Akron, PA; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn Dagen of Seattle, WA and Natalie Dagen of Johnstown, PA; four siblings, Connie, wife of Bill Dulin of West Chester, PA, Gary Stafford, husband of Elaine of Ephrata, Theresa Stafford of Ephrata, and Susan, wife of Jeff Hall of Brownstown, PA.
Final Commendation and Farewell will be private at the convenience of the family at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »