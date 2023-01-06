Robert G. Reath, age 75, of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. He was born in Drumore, son of the last Robert W. and Hattie Grisham Reath.
Robert served in the United States Army in the 82nd Airborne as a Paratrooper from 1968-1973. He retired as a custodian for Solanco school district for 32 years. He also drove school bus for Solanco School District, Eschbach Bus Services and Schultz Bus Company for 50 years combined.
He enjoyed roller skating, hunting, camping, going on walks, and gardening. He also loved watching western movies and listening to Alabama and the Oak Ridge Boys.
He is survived by 2 children: Rob S. Reath of New Providence, Stacia-Rae Tortorelli (Joe) of New Providence, 2 grandchildren: Amy and Joey, and a sister Jean Schock of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by 2 siblings: Phyllis Farmer and John Daniel Reath.
Funeral service will take place from Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566, on January 12th at 2 p.m. with a viewing from 1 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
